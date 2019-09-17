Suspect pleads not guilty in death of Ludowici police chief

LUDOWICI, Ga. (WTOC) - The man accused in the death of Ludowici Police Chief Frank McClelland, Jr. and Marvin Pope in 2018 was in court Tuesday.
This was Daniel Hill’s first court appearance, in which he plead not guilty.
Prosecutors say Hill led law enforcement on a high speed chase through Liberty County into Long County. McClelland got out of his patrol car to direct traffic that night because of the pursuit. Georgia State troopers say that’s when Hill came speeding up and hit him, lost control of the car, and also hit and killed 61-year-old motorcyclist, Marvin Pope.
Both families were in the courtroom Tuesday as they watched Hill plead not guilty and be granted a fair trial.
“He’s charged with 24 counts here. It is my understanding that we can waive the formal reading at this time as he has in fact entered his formal plea of not guilty with the assistance of his counsel.”
The Long County Court says they will put Hill on a trial roster and get things underway as soon as possible.
