Tickets go on sale this week for Dancing with the Statesboro Stars

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro’s hottest ticket of the year will go on sale Wednesday morning for the 2019 Dancing with the Statesboro Stars.
Hundreds will pack the Georgia Southern University Performing Arts Center on Oct. 3 and 6 for this year’s shows.
Local doctors, police officers, business owners, and others will team with experienced dancers to show off their moves for the judges and the crowd.
The annual competition raises awareness and money domestic violence. Proceeds will go to Safe Haven Domestic Violence Shelter - a place that helps victims and their families.
The show traditionally raises more than $100,000 for the shelter, but organizers say it also helps raise awareness, especially for a topic like domestic violence that can be hard for some to discuss.
“Having an event like this opens that door, creates conversation, and shows how we can all be there for each other,” said Kim Billings, Safe Haven Shelter.
The teams will compete Thursday night for the judges and to see who raised the most money. On Sunday, the audience will pick their favorite.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 8 a.m. for both the Thursday night show and the Sunday afternoon matinee. Tickets usually sell out the first day.
