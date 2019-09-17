Wednesday: Count-down to cooler weather is on!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures are in the upper 60s and 70s out the door this morning. There is no rain on first alert radar and a dry forecast persists through the morning commute.
Patchy fog can’t be ruled out. Overall, this morning’s weather shouldn’t slow you down.
Under a baking sun, temperatures warm to near 90° by noon and peaking in the mid and upper 90s away from the beach between 3 and 4:30 p.m. Beaches remain in the 80s. The forecast features mostly dry weather this afternoon. The evening is forecast to be warm and dry ahead of a Wednesday cold front.
A few showers are possible in the Lowcountry and Savannah River area Wednesday morning – the chance of rain increases and shifts southwest through the day. Temperatures are forecast to remain in the 80s - with a breeze! - Wednesday afternoon.
Cooler air filters in from the northeast later Wednesday and through the end of the work-week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
