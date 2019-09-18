Beach advisory issued for portion of Tybee Island beach

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A beach advisory has been issued for the Tybee Strand Beach at the Tybee Island Pier.
That stretches from 11th to 18th street. This does not affect any other beaches on the island.
A test for enterococcus was found to be above the recommended standards of the Environmental Protection Agency. This is not a cause for panic, the bacteria can come from many places.
The Chatham County Health Department recommends that you avoid swimming or wading in the area under advisory.
The area will be re-tested, and the advisory will be lifted once the bacteria level has decreased.
