CEO of healthcare clinic in Hinesville receives Administrator of the Year award

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The CEO of Diversity Health Clinic in Hinesville is being awarded the Dale S. Chapman Administrator of the Year award.
The clinic helps people who are uninsured and under-insured.
The award recognizes an administrator of primary healthcare that has improved or expanded services in a community. During Stephanie Jones Heath’s time as CEO, the clinic went from a small five-patient room building to a new 12-room clinic, which has been open for over a year.
Heath says when she got to the clinic, they were seeing about 2,000 patients per year. She says they have tripled that number in the past three years. Now, they are seeing about 7,000 patients per year, and also around 28,000 visits per year.
“We’re within walking distance," Jones-Heath said. "We have subdivisions that are all around us, and we are right off the main road into Hinesville, so we are very accessible, and now we are known for our green rooftop, so I think we are in a central key location for people who are coming into Hinesville who need healthcare.”
The progress of the clinic and the healthcare impact it has in Liberty County are just several of the many reasons Heath was nominated for this award.
