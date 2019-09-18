Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 9-18-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will continue to push through the area today. This will bring clouds and a slight chance for showers. High pressure builds in tonight through the weekend. Drier, cooler and less humid air arrives. Fall officially begins Monday! A cold front moves in Tuesday and stalls over the area into Wednesday.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs 80-89(highest south of the Altamaha River).
Tonight will be mostly clear and cooler, lows 59-68.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for a coastal shower, highs 80-84.
Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows 58-66.
Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low 80s.
Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
Monday will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for showers, highs near 90.
Tropics continue to be very active with 4 areas to watch.
Tropical Depression Imelda will produce flooding rains for parts of Texas and Louisiana into Thursday.
Hurricane Humberto will move into the central Atlantic Ocean and begin to weaken.
Tropical Storm Jerry is forecast to become a hurricane but stay well off the southeast coast.
An area of showers and storms in the central Atlantic(east of Jerry) has a 30% chance for becoming tropical in the next five days. It will move westward into the weekend.
