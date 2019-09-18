ESPLOST paying for SCCPSS security upgrades

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Funded mainly by ESPLOST dollars, Savannah-Chatham County Schools will be getting some security upgrades that will help keep both students and teachers safer.
Security vestibules will be built at 41 schools in the district at an estimated cost of $5.3 million. Wednesday afternoon, board members got an update on work that’s being done.
Architectural designs are finished and approved for nine schools to receive those vestibules.
Without naming which ones in the presentation, the nine include three high schools, four middle schools, and two elementary schools.
“This is just one tool in the toolbox, and we’re trying to ensure that we control who comes into the school and when they leave," said Darrell Boazman, SCCPSS, Chief Operating Officer, ESPLOST.
Two years ago, the district did a study to identify security vulnerabilities at schools in Chatham County, and determined not only which schools needed the vestibules - which will act as reinforced gateways into the school - but also where they’ll be placed. Boazman says older schools tend to be the ones needing the upgrades.
“Schools that we’re building now, all of that is designed in," he said.
During the presentation, board members learned that the construction of the security measures will be fully funded, despite needing nearly $4 million more dollars just last year.
“Last year, we needed $3.8 million. This year, I did a state application grant to the state, and of that $8.7 million, we’ll have the money to do the security vestibules.”
At some point, Boazman says we’ll be able to get a look at the before and after at the schools that get those security vestibules. WTOC will continue to follow this story on security upgrades for you in the weeks and months to come.
