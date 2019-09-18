Ga. Department of Education releases 2019 graduation rate report

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Education released the 2019 Four-Year Graduation Rate report.
The report details every county in the state. It shows the graduation class size, the total number of students that graduated and uses that information to calculate the graduation rate.
The statewide graduation rate increased to 82 percent. The graduation rate has increased 12 percentage points since 2012, according to the Ga. Department of Education.
Georgia Graduation Rates – 2012 to 2019
- 2019 – 82.0 percent
- 2018 – 81.6 percent
- 2017 – 80.6 percent
- 2016 – 79.4 percent
- 2015 – 79.0 percent
- 2014 – 72.6 percent
- 2013 – 71.8 percent
- 2012 – 69.7 percent
Here are a few graduation rates in the WTOC viewing area:
- Bryan County – 89.1
- Bulloch – 79.9
- Candler – 93.6
- SCCPSS – 87.8
- Effingham – 90.5
- Liberty – 88.0
- Long – 87.1
You can view the report for every Ga. county below:
