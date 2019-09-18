Gov. Kemp to take applications online for Isakson’s senate seat

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Senator Johnny Isakson will retire at the end of this year. When he announced his retirement back in August, he cited health problems that made it difficult to do his job.
A special election will be held in November 2020 to find his replacement. Until then, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp will appoint someone to serve and is now revealing how he will select that person.
The governor is asking all qualified Georgians to apply online. On Tuesday, Kemp tweeted that he wants an “open and transparent” selection process, so he has set up a page on the Georgia government website for any Georgian to submit their resume.
Applicants must be at least 30 years old, live in Georgia and have been a U.S. citizen for nine years or more.
