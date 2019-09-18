Guyton, Effingham County fire departments will merge

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Fire Department says the county board of commissioners approved a merger with the city of Guyton's fire department.
The fire department will operate as one under Effingham County Fire Rescue.
Guyton has held multiple meetings to discuss sharing responsibilities with Effingham Fire.
ISO standards state that four firefighters must respond to a call. The Guyton Fire Department has been unable to keep up with that standard.
