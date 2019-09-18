HHI town council approves affordable housing measure

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County is facing a growing population, and many say there’s not enough affordable housing for everyone. A solution could soon be in the works for Hilton Head Island.
Tuesday, town council members approved a study proposed by the county regarding the need for housing. Many say affordable housing has been a longstanding issue on the island, and service workers say it can get expensive to just go to work.
“When you come somewhere to work hard, and then you have to go right back and give all of your money to the people so you can get to work, that just don’t make no sense."
Demetrius Wright And Timia Williams work on Hilton Head Island most of the time. Since they are based out of Greenville, they have to commute - and that can get expensive.
“Gas money. Gas money. Then, with all the toll roads, it’s frustrating.”
They would move to the island, but say they can’t afford the high housing prices, which is exactly why the town council is looking into a study on whether or not there is a need for a housing trust fund.
“The resolution in today’s town council meeting is simply addressing a collaboration in funding that study," said town council member, David Ames.
Ames says he is already aware of this housing need.
“Over the last couple of the years, employers are crying for workers on the island,” he said.
As of right now, there is a need for 18,000 service workers on the island. Currently, 10,000 workers commute in. Ames says providing housing is critical to addressing the lack of service workers.
“I think it’s important for the entire island to have a conversation around this critical need, because I think once people understand what the impact might be not to solve the problem, I think they are more open minded.”
The study of this size could cost anywhere from $80,000 to $120,000, according to a director from Beaufort’s Affordable Housing. Ames agrees.
“Not at this time, but it’s order of the magnitude of about $100,000.”
The housing trust fund would be paid for by the county, and any municipalities who wish to benefit from the funds. That money could then be used to help reduce rent for eligible people. Workers say they’re ready for a change.
“Like I said, don’t nobody want to work for somebody and can’t have the same opportunities as that same person they are working for.”
All the specific details would be worked out once the study is performed.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.