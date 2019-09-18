Inspector General reviewing allegations in letter from lawmakers studying state housing agency

“SC Housing is a self-sustaining housing finance agency committed to ensuring that South Carolinians have the opportunity to live in safe, decent, and affordable housing. Though SC Housing is not funded by state appropriations, we do operate as a state agency and as such we undergo periodic review by the legislature. As part of the House Oversight Committee’s seven-year review of our agency, the public was encouraged to comment on their experience with the agency and the agency’s performance. SC Housing became aware of the Oversight Subcommittee’s letter to the Office of Inspector General the same day as the subcommittee hearing. We look forward to meeting with the Inspector General to address these concerns even though the committee noted in its letter that ‘the concerns…may not rise to the level of necessitating an investigation’ by the Inspector General. At this time, we do not plan to make any public comments concerning specific allegations until the Inspector General and/or Oversight Committee have finalized their review(s).”