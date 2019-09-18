Long County using grant funding for new safety equipment

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Long County Sheriff’s Office is using grant money from Walmart to help keep students safer in and out of school.
The sheriff says traffic builds up in the morning and around the time school lets out, so they need crossing guards to be more visible, and drivers to be safer.
Sheriff Craig Nobles says they purchased highly-visible LED safety vests and gloves which will be helpful during traffic congestion. He says the new vests also have flashing lights on them.
“The crossing guards in the morning can be lit up where motorists can see them in inclement weather and fog, and we can try to keep them safe," Nobles said.
The funds were also used to purchase a Segway for the Long County school resource officer.
“She can move around a little faster because that is a large school. You have two schools in one there. You have the middle school and the elementary school all under one roof."
Nobles says the grant covered the entire purchase of those items, so it didn’t cost taxpayers any money.
“The traffic is getting so heavy here in Long County and Ludowici in the mornings," Sheriff Nobles said. "We have well over 20,000 people here in Long County now, and all of our schools are in close proximity of one another, so a lot of traffic is in and out of town in the morning and afternoons.”
He says as more people move into the county, they will do more to keep the public safe.
