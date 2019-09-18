Man on jet ski tour falls into water, dies on Tybee Island over the weekend

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division has confirmed to WTOC that there was a deadly jet ski accident over the weekend on Tybee Island.
Officials say 33-year-old Avery Byrd was on a jet ski tour on the north side of the island when he fell into the water and was unable to get back on his jet ski. His girlfriend and the tour guide were helping him when he lost consciousness, which he never regained.
The jet ski rental company took the victim and his girlfriend back to the marina. Tybee Police secured the scene.
Georgia DNR is handling the investigation.
