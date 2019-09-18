New mayor pro tem selected in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill council members selected a new mayor pro tem on Tuesday night.
Council members picked Kristi Cox to serve in the position. Cox has been on the council since March.
She won a special election to fill the seat of the late Johnny Murphy.
Cox replaces the former mayor pro tem, Tara Baraniak, who resigned a few weeks ago and moved to Jacksonville, Fla.
There are three open seats on the Richmond Hill City Council. Several candidates are campaigning for those jobs. The election is set for Nov. 5.
