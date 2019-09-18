New York Fashion Week comes to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Jasee’O Design & Company will present a one-of-a-kind runway fashion show at the Barn at Red Gate Farms off Chatham Parkway this Sunday.
All of the designs are created by Savannah’s own Stephanie Larck.
The show will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. You’ll get to walk the runway, so be sure you dress to impress.
Tickets are $50 each. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Dawn’s Daughter Leadership Academy. You can buy tickets here.
The Barn is located at 136 Red Gate Trail.
Pictured below is a design by Stephanie Larck:
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.