Portal High School gets new FFA building for showing livestock

PORTAL, Ga. (WTOC) - Bulloch County students at one high school who want careers in agriculture now have a new place to study.
The school district replaced a decades-old barn over the summer. The open air arena might not look like much, but to students who’ve shown animals in a wooden barn that was nearly falling apart, the new development is state-of-the-art.
Crews worked to get bleachers put together before the big opening on Thursday night. Back in March, WTOC showed you the old building before they took it down. Twelfth grader Madeline Johnson has shown animals all her life, and watched the construction like a kid on Christmas.
“I’m so excited because I can spend my last year showing and doing what I love, with all the people I love to be around,” she said.
The concrete and steel building includes enough space to show animals of all varieties with solid floors to keep it clean and animals healthy. With seating and a space for concessions, the school now has a space to host county-wide shows - and be proud of what visitors see.
“This one is going to be here for generations of young people from Portal to come here and exhibit their livestock,” said teacher, Dr. Tom Marshall.
Marshall says he anticipates younger students already getting more excited about using the space to show animals and get involved in agriculture.
