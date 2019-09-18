Richmond Hill landlords facing federal charges of discriminating against families with children

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Two landlords in Richmond Hill are facing charges from the federal government.
The Department of Housing and Urban Development claims they were discriminating against families with children.
HUD is charging Michael and Fonda Parker in this case. The department claims they refused to rent to parents, imposed different rental terms on them and made discriminatory statements about those families.
HUD says the case was brought by the Savannah-Chatham Fair Housing Council, and the mother of two children who says the Parkers limited how many children could live in their apartments.
These charges will be heard by a judge, who may award damages to the affected families.
