Savannah PD investigating deadly wreck on I-516

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a crash on Interstate 516 that caused serious injuries to a man on Thursday, Sept. 12.
Officials say 85-year-old Ervin Browder was driving a Nissan Pathfinder in the westbound lanes of I-516 shortly before 3 p.m. He attempted to exit Veterans Parkway when he left the roadway and hit a guardrail.
Browder was transported to the hospital for his injuries, but passed away nearly a week later on Wednesday, Sept. 18.
SPD’s Traffic Investigations Unit is still investigating.
