Savannah PD investigating deadly wreck on I-516
Police lights (Source: Gray Television)
September 18, 2019 at 4:30 PM EDT - Updated September 18 at 4:30 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a crash on Interstate 516 that caused serious injuries to a man on Thursday, Sept. 12.

Officials say 85-year-old Ervin Browder was driving a Nissan Pathfinder in the westbound lanes of I-516 shortly before 3 p.m. He attempted to exit Veterans Parkway when he left the roadway and hit a guardrail.

Browder was transported to the hospital for his injuries, but passed away nearly a week later on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

SPD’s Traffic Investigations Unit is still investigating.

