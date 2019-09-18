Sonny Seiler, friend swim the Savannah in the summer of ’55

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sonny Seiler has made quite a name for himself here in Savannah as UGA’s owner, a noted attorney, and a part-time actor.
What you may not have known is that back in the day, he was also an accomplished swimmer. He and his friend once swam all the way from Savannah to Tybee Island.
Seiler may have done some strange things in his days. After all, he’s the guy that decided to take his dog to a football game, and it turned in to the legacy of UGA, but what he and a friend pulled off back in 1955 may have topped everything. Seiler recalls that day.
“First thing I remember is 'why in the hell are we doing this,” Seiler said.
Sonny and friend Jack Schaaf were attempting to swim from Savannah to Tybee, beginning the nearly 11-mile journey at the east end of River Street. Both were lettered in swimming at the University of Georgia and were former lifeguards at Tybee. Schaaf did a lot of research before the swim.
“Knew what we had to do to stay in sync with the tides, so we wouldn’t have to buck the tides. Had to buck the tide for about an hour at the beginning or they’d catch it at the end of the swim," he said.
Seiler was 22, and Schaaf was 26. They did indeed have to fight the tide about an hour going out. Seiler also admitted to other concerns.
“Did you even think about what else was in the water, like alligators or snakes,” WTOC asked him.
“I certainly did, because lots of things were in the water you didn’t want. Three-fourths of the way down, a big garfish surfaced, but they won’t bother you. When you’ve been in the water that long, you can hit a twig and that will scare you," he said. “Scared the devil out of me. Thought it was a shark.”
Seiler survived that scare, and things went great until they experienced a little turbulence where the Savannah River meets the South Channel in front of Fort Pulaski. They picked up a little motivation as they approached the bridge over the channel to Pulaski, and a crowd of supporters were there to cheer them on.
“You know, we felt pretty good, but when we saw this crowd up on the bridge that we had to go under at Fort Pulaski, I said, 'Hey, we can make this now, and there were about 50 or 60 people there.”
They had to fight the tides once again at the end as they passed the mouth of the Lazaretto Creek. Instead of going around to the front of Tybee, they ended the successful swim on the North West side of the island, completing the six-hour swim.
To add to just how crazy this was, they pulled it off not knowing weather or not Hurricane Connie would hit Savannah, or make a turn out to the Atlantic.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.