Wednesday: Cold Front Brings Showers, Breezy Winds

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a cloudy sky, temperatures are in the mid and upper 70s. Some are near 80° along and east of the I-95 corridor. There are spotty showers this morning. Plan for humid conditions and some wet roads.
The chance of rain shifts south and west through the day-time hours as a breeze increases and cooler, drier air filters in.
The Savannah Metro is set to reach peak temps in the low to mid-80s. It’ll become breezy this afternoon, with some gusts around 20 MPH. This evening is forecast to be gorgeous; cooler, drier, breezy and clearing out.
Temperatures dip through the 70s and into the 60s; bottoming out in the upper 50s and lower 60s Thursday morning.
Stunning weather; warm afternoons, cool morning and mostly dry weather continues through Friday with only an isolated chance of a shower. Sunshine increases as temperatures warm this weekend.
Have a great Wednesday,
Cutter
