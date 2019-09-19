Bluffton-area schools team up for ‘Operation Bahamian Sunshine’

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Eight Bluffton-area schools are joining forces for “Operation Bahamian Sunshine.”
The schools decided to team up in hopes to better help people in the Bahamas who were affected by Hurricane Dorian. They are holding several different types of fundraisers, and so far, they have raised more than $12,000.
Earlier this week, students and teachers at Okatie Elementary School donated money to dress up like superheroes to help those in need.
“I thought, 'well let’s do this as a cluster, let’s try this as a cluster if they want to participate so it’ll make a bigger impact on everybody, and we could provide more services and funds and donations to those families in great need," Okatie Elementary School Principal Jamie Pinckney said.
Bluffton Middle School is collecting money, and families are donating baby supplies, canned foods and other items to Red Cedar Elementary School.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.