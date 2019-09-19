Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 9-19-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure builds in today through Monday. This will bring some great Fall weather for us with mainly sunny skies and low humidity. Fall officially begins Monday. A cold front pushes in Tuesday and stalls through Thursday.
Today will be mostly sunny and breezy with a 10% chance for a shower at the coast, highs 80-84. Northeast winds at 10-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
Tonight will become partly cloudy with a 20% chance for a coastal shower. Northeast winds at 10-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph at the beaches. Lows 59-68.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for coastal showers. Northeast winds at 10-20 mph. Highs 81-85.Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm. Morning temps in the low 60s with highs in the mid 80s.
Monday will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs near 90.
Tropics remain very active with 5 areas we're watching.
The remnants of Imelda will continue to bring heavy rain and flooding into Friday for parts of Texas and Louisiana.
Hurricane Humberto in the central Atlantic. Humberto is forecast to become extra-tropical by Friday and is not any immediate threat to any land.
Jerry is now a hurricane in the southern central Atlantic Ocean. Some strengthening is possible over the next few days. Computer models continue to track Jerry well off the southeast coast of the US by Monday.
An area of disturbed weather just south of the Dominican Republic has a 10% chance for tropical development in the next 5 days.
An area of showers and storms east of Jerry in the southern central Atlantic Ocean has a 30% chance to become tropical over the next 5 days. This area is forecast to move into the Caribbean Sea.
