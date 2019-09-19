Group effort brings new homes to Garden City community

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A groundbreaking was held Thursday for two new homes being built in Garden City by the Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity and the Home Builder’s Association.
Thursday’s ceremony was part of a revitalization effort in the Rossingol Hill neighborhood.
Although the home is framed already, ground was officially broken after being delayed due to Hurricane Dorian.
Builders have been working hard to make sure the two homes are completed on time. The Home Builder's Blitz is a group effort from local home builders, sub-contractors and donations of building materials and services by both local and national companies.
Representatives from the community, builders and the new residents prayed over the home; which one of the new homeowners said was very special to her.
"It makes me feel like, very welcome and it means, it makes me feel like it's going to be a close community and I'm not going to be out here by myself, so I'm going to have other people to be around and learn more,” new homeowner Andrea Aaron said.
The homes are set to be completed in October.
Aaron said she drives by often to check out the progress on her future home.
They will be dedicated before the new residents move in.
