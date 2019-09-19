Henry Winkler to speak at Bulloch County’s 13th annual Boys & Girls Club dinner

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds will gather in Statesboro Thursday night to help a great cause and hear from an iconic actor.
The Boys and Girls Club Dinner has become a big evening every year for several reasons. The Kids and Community dinner helps raise money for the club.
Local sponsors and supporters pack the room every year - not just for the interesting and inspiring speakers - but also to raise money and awareness for the club. Speakers range from politicians to athletes and entertainers.
The event helps remind people about the club’s purpose. They serve an average of 300 students every weekday afternoon. Leaders say the club is often one of the positive influences some young people see.
“The effect we’re able to have on the children not only impacts them and their families directly, but everybody in our community indirectly," said Mike Jones, Executive Director.
This year’s speaker is one of the coolest characters ever on television. Arthur Fonzarelli, also known as Henry Winkler, will share stories about his own childhood and his influences.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.