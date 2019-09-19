Hilton Head Island community reacts to 278 Expansion Project

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The 278 Corridor Expansion Project on Hilton Head Island has been going on for over a year.
During a public forum on Thursday, people got the chance to give their input about what should be done.
Hilton Head Island has been plagued by traffic jams for years. As the population goes up, so do the amount of cars. The project would try to lessen the strain on roadways for the island.
During the meeting, residents of the island were invited to give their opinion on which expansion project would most impact the residents and tourists. Some expansion options focused on either revitalizing a bridge, or rebuilding a bridge altogether. Other parts of the project would focus on making six dangerous intersections easier for pedestrians and bicyclists.
Larry Landry lives on the island and has been attending as many meetings as he can. He says in his opinion, the fifth and sixth options were the best, but his main focus is that whatever gets chosen is a collaboration between the locals and the Department of Transportation.
“So I think, you know, it’s a tough project for them. I think they just need to keep very in tune with what the town and the county is saying. The town and county and local taxpayers are funding half the project, so they should really have a say in what goes on,” Landry said.
All of the options would cost about $230 million.
