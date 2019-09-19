Port Wentworth exceeds FY19 hotel/motel tax collection goal

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Port Wentworth is cashing in on tourism traffic stopping in the Savannah area.
The Port Wentworth Chamber of Commerce, along with the city, has announced that they exceeded their hotel/motel tax collection goal by nearly $50,000. The chamber calls it a win-win. The higher collection means more people visited and stayed than anticipated last fiscal year.
Every time a room is rented, the city takes a 6 percent cut of the fee. That’s the hotel/motel tax. The 2019 fiscal year saw that collection total nearly $900,000 in Port Wentworth.
“The more money and the better marketing that we do to bring tourists here, the more money is collected for the City of Port Wentworth and their general fund, which helps to keep the taxes lower for the citizens of Port Wentworth," said Trisha Growe, President/CEO, Port Wentworth Chamber of Commerce.
Growe says when it come to marketing the city to visitors, one focus is on the proximity to Savannah’s Historic District. She says for visitors wanting to save some money on vacation, the city’s 13 hotels are in a prime location.
"Plus, Port Wentworth is the very first city when you enter Georgia from South Carolina, which makes us an extremely great location if you want to do day-trips to Savannah or to Hilton Head.”
Growe says during the last fiscal year, occupancy rates increased along with average daily rates at their hotels. That means they’re filling up more hotel rooms and getting more money for them.
"Last year. in FY19, not just economic impact, but we had over $30 million in direct spending in our Port Wentworth hotels from people who spent the night here.”
The city’s newest hotel just recently opened for business.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.