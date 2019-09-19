Public invited to weigh in on USG’s new strategic plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The University System of Georgia is looking for input on how the system will face challenges of public higher education in Georgia.
One of five forums will be held Thursday in Savannah to give the public an opportunity to weigh in on the systems new strategic plan.
People who attend can expect to help USG and its institutions stay focused on student and community success efforts.
The purpose of these forums is to increase degree completion through high quality and lifelong academic options, ensure affordability for students by containing costs and optimizing efficiency across the system, and to ensure that instruction equips students with the knowledge, marketable skills, and experience to meet workforce and community needs of our diverse and complex state.
Thursday’s forum will begin at 3:15 p.m. at the Savannah Convention Center in the Oglethorpe Auditorium.
