Raiders in center of state volleyball title conversation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Christian volleyball program is no stranger to the state championship picture, and once again the Raiders find themselves among the Class A/AA Private state title favorites.
SCPS has been red hot through mid-September. The Raiders had a 13-game win streak going at one point earlier this month, and are ranked 2nd in the Score Atlanta Class A/AA Private poll.
“I think we can play with anyone if we show up,” says head coach Julie Jones. “I knew coming in that if everyone was producing like I thought they could, or get to that point sometime in the season, that we could have some depth. I think that sets us apart.”
Jones wasn’t the only one who thought this team had the potential to be good. The players did too, but they weren’t exactly sure how good.
The long win streak helped prove them right, and the Raiders say it hasn’t just been the talent and depth of the team that has made them successful so far. It’s the trust and experience on the court they have with one another.
“There are girls I’ve played with since 6th grade, as well as club and everything,” says junior libero Logan Jones. “So it’s just there. We all just trust each other and that makes it easier.”
“We all have played together for so long that we kind of just knew we were going to play well together,” says senior setter Genevieve Ridberg.
But as the volume on the state title talk turns up, the Raiders are doing their best to tune it out.
“We all want to win a state championship. Who doesn’t?" laughs Julie Jones. “They’re all pretty level-headed and humble. I don’t think we have any people who think we can walk out on the court and just win. We always have to put our best foot forward and just play.”
Savannah Christian will get a look at another perennial state championship contender Thursday in arch rival Calvary Day. The fourth ranked Cavaliers visit the Eckburg Center at 5:30 p.m. in a key region clash.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.