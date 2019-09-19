Rare spotted zebra photographed in Africa

View this post on Instagram

Last night a Maasai guide discovered an one of a kind genetically mutated baby zebra in Maasai Mara and named it after his surname - Tira. This morning we were one of the first ones to visit Tira! Few years ago there was a similar case, however that zebra still maintained the stripes and brush-like tail. Tira, however, has patterns that appear as polka dots! ◼️⚪️ I hope the experts will look into this case and share some interesting discoveries soon! @natgeo @natgeowild @natgeoyourshot