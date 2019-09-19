Savannah State football doesn’t have a victory hangover, preparing for conference play

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Following a 60 to 21 thrashing of Virginia University-Lynchburg on Saturday, the Savannah State Tigers got right back to work.
After losing both kickers prior to kickoff, Head Coach Shawn Quinn confirmed they have them both back and are good to go for Saturday.
The Tigers hit the road for the first time this weekend for a neutral-site match-up to open SIAC play. They face Benedict College in Augusta at 6 p.m. eastern in the Augusta Classic at Lucy Laney Stadium.
The Savannah State Tigers are off to a 1-1 start, while the Tigers of BC are 0-2, but Quinn says this is not a team to ignore as Savannah State steps back into their old conference and the Tigers definitely don’t have a victory hangover.
“I’ve not played in a classic before, so there’s a little bit of Hatfield’s and McCoy’s part one. There’s a lot of animosity within the league, you know, the old rivalries and I’m glad to have- be in a league where people care about the results and people are excited to play each other and Benedict is a quality football team. They won six games last year and finished second in the east, so they’re a very good football team. We’ll have to play our best ball," Quinn said. "We call it Sunday fun day. Sunday we came out, celebrated a win, watched the film and then we ran the heck out of them, so we got all the fun out of them.”
The Tigers are on the road for five weeks, before hosting old rival Albany State at home for homecoming on Oct. 26.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.