Savannah State football doesn’t have a victory hangover, preparing for conference play

“I’ve not played in a classic before, so there’s a little bit of Hatfield’s and McCoy’s part one. There’s a lot of animosity within the league, you know, the old rivalries and I’m glad to have- be in a league where people care about the results and people are excited to play each other and Benedict is a quality football team. They won six games last year and finished second in the east, so they’re a very good football team. We’ll have to play our best ball," Quinn said. "We call it Sunday fun day. Sunday we came out, celebrated a win, watched the film and then we ran the heck out of them, so we got all the fun out of them.”