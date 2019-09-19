Savannah Weekend: Cars, food trucks and a bartender challenge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We begin this weekend Saturday morning with an event new to Savannah for the whole family.
The Southeast Region Cars Club and the Westin Savannah Harbor present “Wheels at the Westin” This Saturday on Hutchinson Island. This car show will feature hundreds of cars, a beer garden, food trucks and entertainment for the whole family. Tickets are $10 each and the event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Head out to Oatland Island on Sunday for the Friends of Oatland Island Foo’d Truck Festival and Membership Appreciation Day! There will be food trucks from all over the city, live entertainment and activities for the whole family.
Also, on Sunday, the Savannah Food and Wine Festival Bartenders Challenge. This event brings together bartenders from all over the area to whip up their best craft cocktails before a panel of judges. You’re invited to come out and cheer on the competitors. Tickets are $10. You get a free sponsor brand drink and appetizers.
