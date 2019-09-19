Suspects in Savannah homicide case taken into custody thanks to collaborative effort

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two suspects in a Savannah homicide case are now in custody.
The Savannah Police Department says they worked with federal and outside agencies to arrest 25-year-old Charles Doles and 48-year-old Adrian Dove.
Police say Dove was taken into custody by the New York-New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force on Sept. 3 in Ithaca, New York. Doles was taken into custody Wednesday by the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office in Georgia.
The two men are suspects in the shooting death of 33-year-old Dorian Brooks. Police say around 2:50 a.m. on May 19, officers were called to I-16 at Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in reference to an injured person and discovered Brooks deceased from gunshot wounds.
Doles has a warrant for murder and Dove faces a charge of party to a crime. Both are awaiting extradition to the Chatham County Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.