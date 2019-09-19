Thursday: Much cooler weather has arrived!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures are in the 60s and lower 70s across the area; warmest south of the Altamaha River. The forecast remains dry through the morning commute.
With a partly cloudy sky in the forecast, temperatures warm to near 80° by noon and top-out in the low to mid-80s between 3 and 5 p.m. The forecast remains mostly dry today followed by a pleasant – cooler – evening.
Temperatures cool back to near 70° by 10 p.m. and bottom-out in the upper 50s and lower 60s inland Friday morning, low to mid-60s around the metro and near 70° along the beach.
An isolated shower, or two, are possible Friday ahead of a warmer, drier trend this weekend. It’ll be gorgeous Saturday and Sunday.
Have a good day,
Cutter
