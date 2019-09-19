Town of Hilton Head holds public meeting to discuss 20-year plan

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head residents joined together at a meeting Wednesday night to plan for the future.
The open house held at Town Hall gave residents the chance to talk about the strengths, opportunities, aspirations, and results that will be important to the community through the year 2040.
From that input, town leaders are drafting the island’s comprehensive plan.
“It’s actually a state mandate. The state of South Carolina requires municipalities to have a comprehensive plan that’s a 20-year plan, and the requirement is also to rewrite it every 10 years, so that’s what we’re doing right now," said Taylor Ladd, Senior Planner, Town of Hilton Head.
Ladd says it is important to them that the community gives their input, although legally, the state does not require public input. They want the residents to help create goals for the community.
