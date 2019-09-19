United Way of Coastal Empire kicks off 2019 campaign

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday is a big day in the Coastal Empire for a group that supplies help and support to people facing economic and heath-related challenges.
The United Way kicked off its 2019 fundraising campaign. This year’s goal is set at $8.1 million.
The United Way of the Coastal Empire serves 54 nonprofit groups in Chatham, Bryan, Effingham, and Liberty counties.
This year’s chairman is Ken Rabitsch with Synovus Bank. He says people who have been helped by the United Way become life changers too.
“Juliette was losing her vision and she was having a hard time coping. She was introduced to a United Way funded agency. They helped her overcome her vision loss, and the big remarkable thing about that story is when she overcame those challenges, she started volunteering at that very center to help people overcome the same challenges she faced,” Rabitsch said.
This year’s theme is “We Are One.”
Click here to find out how you can give to improve lives here in the Coastal Empire.
