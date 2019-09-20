Ala. Gov. Kay Ivey announces she has lung cancer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has announced that she has lung cancer.
In a release, Gov. Ivey said a longtime family physician noticed an unusual spot on her lung during a routine exam.
She says that because it was found early, it is treatable.
“Throughout my life, I am constantly reminded that I have so much for which to be thankful; God has been incredibly gracious to me. One of the highest honors you have given me is serving as your governor," said Gov. Ivey in a statement.
Gov. Ivey praised the state’s doctors and hospitals saying she will to the University of Alabama-Birmingham for an outpatient procedure tomorrow morning. She will then soon begin radiation treatments.
“I am confident of God’s plan and purpose for my life and feel extremely fortunate this was caught so early,” Gov. Ivey said in her release.
Watch her full video message below.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.