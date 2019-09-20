Beautiful weekend ahead!

The tropics are active, but there is not concern for a direct impact to the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire at this time. Jerry is a Category One Hurricane with max sustained wind at 85 miles per hour, gusting to 105 miles per hour. This storm will likely turn north into the Atlantic well before approaching the Bahamas. There is a Tropical Wave still located over Western Africa with a 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next 5 days, but it will likely curve north into the Atlantic. In addition, there are two other areas with a low risk for tropical development over the next 5 days, one in the Central Caribbean Sea, the other still east of the Lesser Antilles. Neither of these storms are likely to cause an impact to the mainland United States.