Beautiful weekend ahead!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Beautiful weather continues this afternoon with highs in the lower 80s near the coast and mid to upper 80s inland. The onshore flow could spur a few isolated showers this afternoon but most of us will remain dry under partly cloudy skies. If you have beach plans, be on the lookout for rip currents, there is a high risk along with 4 to 6 foot waves today. Other than a spotty shower or two, our evening will be pleasant, with it actually feeling like football weather when temperatures fall into the 70s after sunset.
Temperatures fall to the lower 60s inland and mid to upper 60s closer to the coast overnight under mostly clear skies. Rain chances remain low with highs in the lower 80s along the coast and mid to upper 80s inland Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures steadily warm back into the lower 90s by next Tuesday with minimal rain chances over the next week.
The tropics are active, but there is not concern for a direct impact to the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire at this time. Jerry is a Category One Hurricane with max sustained wind at 85 miles per hour, gusting to 105 miles per hour. This storm will likely turn north into the Atlantic well before approaching the Bahamas. There is a Tropical Wave still located over Western Africa with a 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next 5 days, but it will likely curve north into the Atlantic. In addition, there are two other areas with a low risk for tropical development over the next 5 days, one in the Central Caribbean Sea, the other still east of the Lesser Antilles. Neither of these storms are likely to cause an impact to the mainland United States.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.