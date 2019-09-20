Burton Fire District to honor boat captain who saved man’s life

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Burton Fire District will honor a charter boat captain Friday night in a ceremony that is meant to reflect the department’s admiration for community members that step up and become heroes.
Benjamin Ranney was taking a couple out on his chartered fishing boat when he noticed an emergency happening across the water.
Officials are still fuzzy on the details, but what they do know is that Ranney was able to get to the scene, position his boat next to a man that was bobbing in the water about to go under, and lift him out before he could.
After the man got to safety, Ranney went back about his day, but the wife of the man who was saved insisted they find the rescuer. She reached out to the Burton fire District for help. Together, they not only identified Ranney, but they have decided to honor him with an award.
Burton Fire Captain Dan Byrnes says Ranney stopped a tragedy by acting in the moment.
“If he had just called 911 and waited for us to respond, by the time we got there, we would’ve had a tragedy and a fatality, but he didn’t. He acted, which is what we want to educate and train our citizens to do, and made the most of the seconds, and he was able to get him out of the water and get him to the shore," Byrnes said. "We were able to take it from there and transport him to the hospital and get him the care he needed, and he’s doing well. He’ll be there to thank the family tonight.”
Ranney is a trained boat captain, and knew what to do in case of an emergency, but the Burton fire District still applauds him and anyone who acts bravely and prepares for any worst case scenario. It’s why they teach CPR and other emergency defenses for free to community members.
The ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. at the main Burton Fire District office. They say they are expecting just family and friends, but anyone is welcome to come and show their support for the man who saved a life.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.