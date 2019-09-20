Dave Turley’s Friday Wx Forecast 9-20-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will dominate our weather through Monday. This will bring us mainly sunny skies and very pleasant temps. The circulation around the high pressure will keep our winds east to northeast. This will keep a slight chance for some showers in from the Atlantic through early Saturday. A cold front will stall over the area Tuesday through Thursday.
Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows 61-72.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and warm with a rain chance less than 10%, highs 82-89.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Monday will be mostly sunny, highs in the upper 80s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs near 90.
Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs near 90.
The tropics remain very active with one topical system and 3 areas to watch for development.
Hurricane Jerry is northeast of the Leeward Islands and moving to the west-northwest. A turn to the northeast is forecast by Monday keeping Jerry well off the US coast.
An area of showers and storms just south of the Haiti has a 10% chance for becoming tropical over the next 5 days. It will drift towards Cuba.
Showers and storms several hundred miles to the east of the Windward Islands has a 40% chance for tropical development. The area will move into the Caribbean Sea.
A tropical wave will move off the African coast this weekend. There is a 70% chance for tropical development in the next 5 days and the area moves to the west.
