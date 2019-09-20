Emergency evacuation trailer for animals named for Liberty Co. dog who changed GA law

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Liberty County dog was a victim without a voice and in 2006. She changed the laws in the state of Georgia by ending the gassing of animals as a means to euthanize domestic animals.
The shelter was putting her and three other dogs down - using a gas chamber - but for reasons unknown, she survived and gained the name “Amazing Grace.”
After that, she spent the rest of her days in Chicago. With her in mind, an emergency evacuation trailer was donated Thursday morning to the Liberty County Animal Control on Airport Road to evacuate animals should the need arise during a hurricane or other natural disaster.
“We decided we were going to donate that, and how appropriate would it be to name it the Amazing Grace Evacuation Trailer, because Grace was put in a gas chamber here in Liberty County, went on to survive, went on to become the face of Grace’s Law, which effectively banned the use of gas chambers on Dec. 31, 2010 in this county," said Karen Talbot, Co-founder, Animal Aid USA. "Here we are, years later, donating a metal box again, but this box signifies change. It signifies safety.”
In memory of Amazing Grace, the trailer that will save so many animals is named the Amazing Grace Memorial Evacuation Trailer.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.