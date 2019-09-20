Fort Stewart soldier killed in rollover crash in Gum Branch

GUM BRANCH, Ga. (WTOC) - A 26-year-old male soldier was killed in an early morning vehicle crash in Gum Branch.
Georgia State Patrol Trooper John Snipes said the soldier, who has not been identified pending notification of next of kin, was traveling westbound on GA 196 near the Gum Branch Church when he lost control of his vehicle, causing the vehicle to flip several times inside a Gum Branch cemetery.
The soldier was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
Snipes said he is unsure when the accident occurred, a passerby spotted the overturned vehicle and alerted 911 around 3:18 a.m. on Friday.
The cause of the accident is under investigation. Several headstones were damaged when the vehicle rolled over.
(Information from the Coastal News Service was used in this report.)
