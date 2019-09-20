FRIDAY: Fall-like weather has filtered in!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a very cool, fall-like, morning across the area. Temperatures are in the upper 50s in a few spots; lot to mid-60s in many areas under a mostly clear sky. A few rounds of clouds are possible through the day as an onshore flow increases.
There is an isolated, 20% chance, of coastal showers. Most are forecast to remain dry.
The forecast remains nice heading into the weekend, complete with sunshine, lower humidity and gradually warming temperatures.
Saturday begins in the upper 50s and lower 60s and warms into the upper 70s and 80s. Warmer, but still nice, weather is forecast Sunday into next Monday.
Have a great day,
Cutter