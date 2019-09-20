Georgia Southern’s ‘Freedom’ is more than a mascot

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - There are many great traditions in college football, and some of those traditions include unique mascots.
The Southeast has two that actually fly around the stadium - one at Auburn, and of course, “Freedom” at Georgia Southern.
Freedom has been flying at Georgia Southern for 11 years now, but as an Eagle, he’s much more than just a mascot.
“It’s our national symbol. That, plus it’s sheer size, and I’m going to bring to light that it’s an apex predator."
We do like to name sports teams after apex predators, like Falcons and Hawks. Steve Hein says he’s been playing with birds for 32 years now. He’s a Georgia Southern graduate, and his expertise, the Wildlife Center, and a flawed beak, are the reason why Freedom is at Georgia Southern.
“It’s just that Eagles are so protected. There are two acts of Congress protecting them, so we find ourselves with maybe less than a half a dozen, actually bald eagles that are being flown in the country, and to have two of them being flown at football fields, it’s pretty unusual," Hein said. "It took three years of training to where he got comfortable, and it’s my job to make sure he is always comfortable.”
Hein is a master Falconer, and the director of the Wildlife Center at Georgia Southern. He knows this about more than just a unique mascot and his ties to Georgia Southern. It’s our national symbol, and Freedom is vocal about that as well.
“I am presiding, holding, taking care of, something that means so much to the Georgia Southern football fans, or the faculty and students here, but wherever we travel, I’m telling you, I’m the beneficiary. It’s amazing to have the response to wherever we travel, the mere reverence that we have for our national symbol, and I think it’s as it should be.”
As for the other mascot in our area, UGA - who is always being chosen as the top mascot in the country - was recently chosen as the all-time college mascot...but UGA can’t fly, can he?
“When he does, I’m going to be pretty impressed. I’ll settle for just coming out of his doghouse. In fairness, it’s a wonderful mascot, quite iconic, and I mentioned my children attended both universities, and of course the incredible Georgia Southern and that other one, but a wonderful mascot," Hein said. "Sonny Seiler does a great job with that.”
