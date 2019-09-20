Jenkins runs past Johnson for 2-0 region start

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Jenkins Warriors aren’t fooling around with region opponents so far in 2019.
Jenkins blasted Johnson 59-8 Thursday night in Pooler to improve to 2-0 in Region 3-AAA play. The Warriors led 34-0 after the first quarter and 47-0 at half.
Damozzio Harris ran for 91 yards and three touchdowns on five carries, while Patrick Blake completed 10 of 11 passes and two touchdowns. The Jenkins defense scored two touchdowns off Atom Smasher turnovers.
Jenkins has now outscored opponents 118-8 through their first two region games.
The Warriors improve to 3-1 on the year, while the Atom Smashers fall to 1-2 and 1-1 in region play. Jenkins takes on Windsor Forest next Thursday night, while Johnson hosts Savannah Country Day in a Hurricane Dorian make up game on Thursday.
