Operation Vanilla Gorilla has ties to Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Twenty-one members linked to the notorious white supremacist street gang Ghost Face Gangsters have been sentenced to prison.
Prosecutors say the gang is responsible for violent crimes and drug trafficking in several counties across Georgia - one of those being Bryan County.
Operation Vanilla Gorilla was one of the largest takedowns of Ghost Face Gangsters, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
They say the members of the gang were responsible for violent crimes and drug trafficking in several counties. Richmond Hill police chief Mitch Shores said many of the members of the gang that were indicted had extensive criminal histories with some being arrested on numerous occasions, which is why they wanted to provide an update to Richmond Hill city council members and people living in the community.
“What we really want to share with the mayor and the council and really with the people in the city is how advantageous it is for us to work with all of our surrounding law enforcement neighbors and we want them to know how helpful the ATF and other agencies have been with us and if there’s a way we can keep this kind of cooperation ongoing we think it would be a great idea,” said Mitch Shores-Richmond Hill Police Chief.
The Southern District of Georgia is credited as being one of the most aggressive U.S. attorneys offices in the country, prosecuting the most violent offenders each year.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.