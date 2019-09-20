Police investigating sexual assault in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a sexual assault that took place in downtown Savannah, early Friday morning.
Police say the woman was walking downtown when she was forced into an unknown dark-colored vehicle with two men inside. Officials say the men drove to a different location and sexually assaulted the victim before dropping her off.
The men were described as either black or Hispanic. One of them had short twisties in his hair, and the other had a mix of short and long twisties.
Anyone with information on this incident should call detectives at the Special Victims Unit at 912.651.6742, or the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 912.525.3124.
