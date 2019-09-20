Residents questioning how much Beaufort County School District’s bond referendum will cost taxpayers

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County residents will be able to vote on Nov. 5 for a bond referendum offered by the school board.
As the vote gets closer, some residents online are asking what it would cost them.
Bond referendums allow school districts to borrow money to pay for school improvements and systems. Dr. Frank Rodriguez says the school system is not matching what other districts do for bond referendums.
“The school district hasn’t passed a bond referendum in 11 years. Most successful school districts are passing bond referendums every four years.”
The bond referendum was proposed in a response to the growth the district has seen.
"Since the last one, we’ve had an over 3000 student increase in schools,” Dr. Rodriguez said.
The money from the referendum goes to projects that try to improve infrastructure, security, and technology.
“For example, we have two schools that need classroom expansions, so May River High School for example, and River Ridge as another example.”
The spokesman for Beaufort County Schools, Jim Foster, says the referendum has two questions voters will answer. The first seeks approval for those projects. The second seeks approval for improvements to playgrounds, athletics, and skill-based classes.
“There are two questions on the referendum. If voters approve both of them, it will mean a tax increase of a dollar a week, roughly."
The tax increase will be calculated based on the value of a taxpayer’s home.
Other taxpayers in Beaufort County will pay different amounts based on their resident status and more. The county has an algorithm that can tell you exactly what you will pay if the bond referendum is passed. You can find that here.
The superintendent says these projects have to be addressed no matter what.
“Certainly, the needs don’t go away because a referendum doesn’t pass.”
The $344 million referendum would allow the projects to happen more quickly and improve the schools effectiveness.
“Healthy school systems are important to communities,” Rodriguez said.
The county says as we get closer to the vote, they will continue to push out information on the referendum so that voters can be as informed as possible in November.
