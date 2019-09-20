SC State remains on lockdown hours after early-morning shooting on campus

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Police at South Carolina State University have released few details so far on an early morning-shooting that has had the campus on lockdown for more than two hours Friday morning.
An email sent out by the college at 2:33 a.m. Friday instructed students to shelter in place because of a shooting at Hugine Suites near K Building.
A subsequent email sent about 12 minutes later advised students to avoid the area of Hugine Suites until further notice.
The investigation remained active at 5 a.m. Friday, but authorities have not released any information on whether anyone was injured in the shooting or a description of the gunman.
Anyone with information should contact Campus Safety at 803-536-7188.
