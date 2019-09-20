30th Annual Brooklet Peanut Festival to be held Saturday

BROOKLET, Ga. (WTOC) - Travel the outskirts of Brooklet this time of year, and you’ll see tractors harvesting peanuts to get them to market.
Agricultural roots connect many in this area of Bulloch County - so much so that Brooklet leaders founded a festival 30 years ago, in part, to pay tribute to farming. It’s certainly grown since then.
“I’ve seen it grow from a small festival over downtown on the hot pavement, to a larger festival, and moved down here where it’s a little cooler,” said Joanne NeSmith, Festival Committee.
From the parade and the peanuts, to the arts and crafts and local entertainment, the festival is from the community, for the community, and for those who want to visit and feel like they’re from a small town, even just for a day. NeSmith says it takes the community to make the day a success.
“There are a lot of people that come together that the public probably isn’t aware of to help with the festival, which also helps raise money for the City of Brooklet,” NeSmith said.
The festival helps remind people of the impact agriculture has on every business in the community, whether they farm directly or not. Over the years, funds from the festival have added a gazebo, accent banners for each season, and a downtown fountain. Things that make Brooklet stand out, and make people want to come back year after year.
The events will kick off at 10 a.m. with the parade. WTOC will broadcast it live on air.
